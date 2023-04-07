Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $141.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00039567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

