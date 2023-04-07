Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,424. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.37. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

