Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $80.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

