Crane (NYSE:CR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crane Trading Up 3.0 %

Crane stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

