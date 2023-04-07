Credit Suisse Group Increases NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target to $22.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAMS. SVB Leerink started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $21,800,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $43,600,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $101,823,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.

