Credit Suisse Group Increases NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target to $22.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAMS. SVB Leerink started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of NAMS stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.
