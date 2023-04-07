Credit Suisse Group Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $128.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

