CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.89.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.