CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.46.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.