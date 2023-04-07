CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $48.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after acquiring an additional 314,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.