CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 14,900 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $18,029.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 881,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,320.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.82.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
