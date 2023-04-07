CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 14,900 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $18,029.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 881,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,320.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

