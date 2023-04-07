Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $201,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

