DA Davidson Weighs in on 1st Source Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%.

1st Source Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

