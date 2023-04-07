Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,624,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

