Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,250 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 6.3 %

CDMO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 123.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42,816 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 75.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

