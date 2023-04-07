Day & Ennis LLC Buys 183 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 5,065,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,355. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

