Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

