Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

JEPI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

