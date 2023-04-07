Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.