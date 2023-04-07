Day & Ennis LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

