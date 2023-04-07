Day & Ennis LLC Invests $209,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.49. 1,465,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

