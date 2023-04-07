Day & Ennis LLC Invests $99,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 314,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 72,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 145.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,109. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.