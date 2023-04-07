Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.51 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.05 million, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

