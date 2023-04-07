Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday.
Karora Resources Price Performance
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
