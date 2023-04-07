Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 13,405 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

