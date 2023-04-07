Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 500,527 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

