Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.