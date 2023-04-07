Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,819 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

