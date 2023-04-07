Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

