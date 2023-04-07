Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.