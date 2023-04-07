Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.