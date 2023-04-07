Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

