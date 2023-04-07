Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

