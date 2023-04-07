dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $20,303.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00323660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,541,074 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99652794 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $655.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

