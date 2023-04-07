dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $13,187.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00323537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,541,060 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99652794 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $655.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

