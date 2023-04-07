Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.50) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.37) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.06) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,026.67 ($50.01).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($45.76) on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.51). The stock has a market cap of £83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,361.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,549.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,642.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,295.33). Insiders bought 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

