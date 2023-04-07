DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

DSRLF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DiaSorin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $152.60.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

