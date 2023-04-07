Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

