Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Holdings Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 1.00% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 98,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,436. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.