Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells $41,797.40 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $41,797.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
DFIN stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
