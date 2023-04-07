Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells $41,797.40 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $41,797.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIN stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

