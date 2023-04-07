Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 1%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.30 ($44.89) and last traded at €41.50 ($45.11). Approximately 4,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.90 ($45.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DRW3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($47.93) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.95.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.