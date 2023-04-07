Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,699 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

NYSE VLO opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

