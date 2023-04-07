Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

