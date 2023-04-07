DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $69.64 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

