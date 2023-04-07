Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 232,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

