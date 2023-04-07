East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

EAGRF opened at C$0.59 on Monday. East Side Games Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

