East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
East Side Games Group Stock Performance
EAGRF opened at C$0.59 on Monday. East Side Games Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
