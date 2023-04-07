East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at HC Wainwright

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE EAGR opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. East Side Games Group has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

East Side Games Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.