East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at HC Wainwright

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
East Side Games Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE EAGR opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. East Side Games Group has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
