Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Calian Group Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.95 million.

Calian Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.60.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$52.70 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.49.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Calian Group

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.