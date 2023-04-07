Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.84. Educational Development shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,353 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.