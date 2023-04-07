Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.0791

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $49.20 million and approximately $758,488.70 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,045,198 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

