Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 3,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 52,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Electricité de France Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

