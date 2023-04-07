Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Electromed shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14,884 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Electromed Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
See Also
