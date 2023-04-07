Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Electromed shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14,884 shares trading hands.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

